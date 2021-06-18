wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Now Online

June 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite features Andrade El Idolo, Brock Anderson and more, and the pre-show for the episode is now online. You can see the video below, with Alex Abrahantes previewing the episode. Our live coverage will kick off at 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT.

