AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Video Player Available, Christopher Daniels and Justin Roberts Set
April 1, 2020 | Posted by
– The video player is now available for the pre-show for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Today’s show will feature guests Christopher Daniels and Justin Roberts. It will begin streaming live at 5:00 pm EST. The stream will be available at that time in the player below.
