wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Video Released
March 4, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has released a pre-show video for tonight’s Dynamite, with interviews previewing the episode. You can see the video below, which features interviews with Big Swole, Dasha Gonzalez, and SCU with Colt Cabana:
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young Says She Tried to Speak With Lower Voice on WWE Commentary, Discusses Being Impacted By Negative Feedback, Feeling Relief When It Ended
- Mick Foley Praises Drew McIntyre’s Transformation, Says He Thought McIntyre Had Peaked With 3MB
- Undertaker Calls Out WWE For Not Including Michelle McCool In Women’s Champion Gallery
- WWE News: Video Appears to Show Brock Lesnar Telling Drew McIntyre to ‘Pick Up The Belt’ On RAW, FCW Story First Look