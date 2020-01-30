wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Video Released

January 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW has released a pre-show video for tonight’s Dynamite, with interviews previewing the episode. You can see the video below, which features interviews with the Kip Sabian, Nyla Rose and the Young Bucks:

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

