wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Previews Tonight’s Episode
May 4, 2022 | Posted by
AEW Dynamite is live tonight as usual, and the latest pre-show features Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez previewing the show. You can check out the video below ahead of tonight’s episode, which airs live on TBS:
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Trends On Twitter For His Pro-Women’s Rights Message Due To Imminent Danger of Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade
- Bruce Prichard On Original Idea Behind Randy Orton’s ‘Legend Killer’ Gimmick, Orton’s Feud With Mick Foley In 2004
- Cody Rhodes Would Like to Bring Back the ‘Winged Eagle’ WWE Championship
- Booker T on Ronda Rousey Forgetting Parts of Her Match Layouts, Rousey Taking Losses Now