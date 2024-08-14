– AEW returns with a new episode of Dynamite live tonight on TBS. Mercedes Mone defends her TBS Championship later tonight against former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida.

Also set for tonight, The Young Bucks defend their AEW Tag Team Titles against The Acclaimed. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida

* Winner Enters AEW All In Casino Gauntlet First: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal

* Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli face-to-face

* A film by Mariah May

* We’ll hear from Hook

* Bryan Danielson career video tribute