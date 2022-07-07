AEW Dynamite & Rampage Headed to Buffalo In September

AEW is set to head to Buffalo, New York in September ahead of Grand Slam II later that month. According to PWInsider, the company announced at tonight’s taping that they will have a Dynamite and Rampage taping in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center on September 7th. This will be the episode immediately after AEW All Out, which takes place on September 4th.

The company will run New York City for Grand Slam II on September 22nd.