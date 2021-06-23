wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite & Rampage in Pittsburgh Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available
June 23, 2021
– As noted, AEW announced a two-night return to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for that week’s editions of AEW Dynamite and the debut of Rampage on August 11 and 13. PWInsider now has the ticket pre-sale passcode for the event, which is “AEWPETE”.
Tickets for the Pittsburgh shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25. The presale for tickets starts tomorrow (June 24) and will from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm ET.
