AEW Dynamite Rating & Audience Up From Last Week, Rampage Jumps In Wednesday Airing

AEW Dynamite saw its rating and audience rise from the previous week, while Rampage was up in its pre-emption to Wednesday night. Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite garnered a 0.24 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 703,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 4.8% and 12.8% respectively from last week’s 0.23 demo rating and audience of 623,000.

Meanwhile, the 10 PM ET airing of Rampage scored a 0.15 demo rating and 431,000 viewers, up 66.7% and 47.1% from 0.09 rating and 293,000 viewers for the Saturday night airing on April 27th, which had Collision as a lead-in.

Dynamite’s numbers were still down from the 0.26 and 762,000 viewers from two weeks ago, while Rampage’s metrics were the best since the last Wednesday airing on March 20th had a 0.18 and 541,000 viewers. Like all wrestling the last couple weeks, the show was up against the NBA Playoffs on TNT and the NHL Playoffs on ESPN. The NBA game between the Heat and Celtics did a 0.80 demo rating/2.461 million viewers, while the NHL Playoff game did a 0.39/1.216 million viewers.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.270 demo rating and 789,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.295 demo rating and 889,000 million viewers for the same time period in 2023. Meanwhile, Rampage is averaging a 0.117 demo rating and 368,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.126 demo rating and 422,000 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.