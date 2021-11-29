wrestling / News

AEW Announces January Dynamite & Rampage Tapings For Cleveland & Washington, DC

November 29, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
AEW Dynamite logo

AEW has announced two locations for upcoming Dynamite and Rampage tapings in January, as the company will be returning to Washington, DC, and Cleveland, Ohio for the events.

The DC tapings will take place at the Entertainment & Sports Arena on January 19 (Dynamite) and January 21 (Rampage), while the Cleveland tapings at the Wolstein Center will feature both Dynamite and Rampage on January 26.

Tickets for both cities will go on sale on Friday at 10 AM ET on AEWTix.com.

