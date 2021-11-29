wrestling / News
AEW Announces January Dynamite & Rampage Tapings For Cleveland & Washington, DC
AEW has announced two locations for upcoming Dynamite and Rampage tapings in January, as the company will be returning to Washington, DC, and Cleveland, Ohio for the events.
The DC tapings will take place at the Entertainment & Sports Arena on January 19 (Dynamite) and January 21 (Rampage), while the Cleveland tapings at the Wolstein Center will feature both Dynamite and Rampage on January 26.
Tickets for both cities will go on sale on Friday at 10 AM ET on AEWTix.com.
🚨 NEW EVENTS 🚨#AEW returns to Washington DC at @TheEventsDC for 2 NIGHTS of televised action:
-Wed. Jan. 19: #AEWDynamite LIVE
-Fri. Jan. 21: #AEWRampage LIVE
Two-event combos are available. Great holiday gifts!
On sale THIS FRIDAY (12/3) at 10 am ET – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/v1kjGEknct
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 29, 2021
🚨 NEW EVENT 🚨#AEW comes to the @wolsteincenter in Cleveland, OH for #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage Wednesday, Jan. 26! Tickets start at $29+fees and make great holiday gifts! Get them when they go on sale THIS FRIDAY (12/3) at 10 am ET – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/WTVQ0j6yvD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 29, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Recalls Getting Into a Fight With Eddie Guerrero, Shoot Match With Brock Lesnar
- Undertaker Recalls Being ‘Livid’ Over American Flag Coat From Survivor Series 1993
- Bruce Prichard On WWE Landscape Had Bret Hart Jumped To WCW In 1996, Not Knowing Roddy Piper Was Leaving For WCW
- Hulk Hogan Shares New Pic, Says He’s Down to ‘9th Grade Weight’