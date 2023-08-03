AEW Dynamite Rating Up For 200th Episode, Audience Slightly Down

The 200th episode of AEW Dynamite saw its ratings increase from the previous week, while the total viewership was just barely down. Wednesday night’s show drew a 0.31 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 894,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics, up 6.9% and down 0.5%% respectively from last week’s 0.29 demo rating and audience of 898,000.

Both numbers were below the 0.34 demo rating and 953,000 viewers from two weeks ago, though higher than the 0.29 and 825,000 from July 12th.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.298 demo rating and 882,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.361 demo rating and 957,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.