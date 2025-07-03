AEW Dynamite Rating Up, Audience Down From Last Week

AEW Dynamite saw its rating tick up and audience tick down from last week’s episode. Wednesday night’s two and a half hour show drew a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 584,000 viewers, per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 6.7% and down 4.7% from last week’s 0.15 demo rating and 613,000 viewers.

The demo rating was still down from the 0.21 for AEW Grand Slam Mexico two weeks ago, while the total audience was the lowest since the May 21st episode of Dynamite drew 575,000 viewers. As always, these numbers do not include the simulcast on Max.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.167 demo rating and 621,000 viewers in 2025 compared to a 0.257 and 757,000 for the same time period in 2024.