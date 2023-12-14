AEW Dynamite Rating Hits Eight-Week High, Audience Up

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw its rating hit a two-month high point, with the audience also up. Wednesday’s show brought in a 0.30 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 845,00 viewers according to Wrestlenomics. That’s up 20% and 2.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.25 demo rating and audience of 823,000.

The demo rating was the best for the show since the October 18th episode did a 03124, while the total audience was still a bit below the 858,000 from two weeks ago.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.295 demo rating and 866,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.346 demo rating and 957,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.