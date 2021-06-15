AEW Dynamite Rating Holds, Viewership Ticks Up

The rating for last week’s Friday night episode of AEW Dynamite held steady, while the audience was up. Friday’s episode drew a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic with 487,000 viewers per WrestleNomics. That’s even with and up 5% from last week’s 0.19 demo rating and 462,000 viewers.

The demo rating tie means that it is still the lowest such rating of the show’s run to date. The audience is, unsurprisingly, the second-lowest of the show’s run. The first Friday 10 PM ET airing on May 26th did a 0.2 demo rating and 526,000 viewers.