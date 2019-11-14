AEW Dynamite Rating Jumps After Full Gear, NXT Rating Slips

– It’s week seven in the much-discussed AEW Dynamite vs. NXT ratings battle, and Dynamite gained momentum with a rise while NXT fell. Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite brought in a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 957,000 viewers, up 23% and 16% from last week on the back of this past weekend’s Full Gear PPV. Those mark the best numbers for the show since the October 23rd episode (week four) did a 0.45 demo rating and 963,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, NXT took a bit of a dip as Wednesday’s episode of the show had a 0.25 demo rating and 750,000 viewers, off 17% and 7% respectively from last week’s 0.3 demo rating and 813,000 viewers. While down from last week, it’s not the worst news, as this still represents the second highest rating since the first week of the head-to-head on October 2nd when it got a 0.32.

This marks, of course, another “win” for AEW, which has pulled out victories every week. AEW ranked #5 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, while NXT came in at #22. The NBA games on ESPN won the night, with the game that started at 10:14 PM taking the #1 spot at a 0.86 demo rating and 1,992 million viewers.

The week-to-week demo rating comparisons are:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)