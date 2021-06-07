AEW Dynamite Rating Slightly Down, Viewership Slips

The rating for AEW Dynamite was slightly down for its s second week on Fridays, with viewership also slipping. According to the PW Torch, Dynamite drew a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 462,000 viewers. Those numbers are down a tick and 12% from last week’s 0.2 demo rating and 526,000.

Dynamite is airing on different nights than its usual Wednesday timeslot all month due to the NBA Playoffs. AEW Rampage will, when it premieres in August, air from 10 PM to 11 PM on Fridays which is the first hour that Dynamite is currently airing.