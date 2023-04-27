AEW Dynamite Rating Steady, Audience Up From Last Week

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw its rating hold steady, while the total viewership was up a bit from the previous week. Wednesday’s show brought in a 0.28 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 863,000 viewers, even with and up 4% respectively from last week’s 0.28 demo rating and audience of 863,000 viewers. The demo rating has been even at a 0.28 the last three weeks, while the total audience was slightly down from 866,000 two weeks ago.

The episode ranked #9 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The night was lead by the 10:03 PM ET NBA Playoff game on TNT between the Warriors and Kings, which had a 1.49 demo rating and 4.286 million viewers. The 7:38 game between the Lakers and Grizzlies had a 1.40 demo rating and 3.891 million for #2.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.296 demo rating and 895,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.383 demo rating and 989,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.