AEW Dynamite Rating & Audience From Last Week On TBS

AEW Dynamite saw its rating and total viewership on TBS slip from last week. Wednesday’s episode brought in a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 604,000 viewers on TBS per Programming Insider. Those numbers were down 10.5% and 7.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.19 demo rating and audience of 655,000.

As always, these numbers do not include Max simulcast viewing numbers are strictly Nielsen ratings for TBS. The demo rating was the lowest since the January 8th episode also drew a 0.17, and while the audience was the lowest on TBS since the the January 1st episode drew 588,000.

AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.174 demo rating and 628,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.282 demo rating and 831,000 foe the same period in 2024.