AEW Dynamite Rating Even, Viewership Up For Winter Is Coming

AEW Dynamite’s rating stayed even for Winter is Coming, with the audience up a touch. Wednesday’s episode brought in a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 594,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were steady with and up 1.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.17 demo rating and audience of 586,000.

The demo rating is the best (tied with last week of course) since the November 20th episode brought in a 0.20, while the audience was the best since that same episode’s 640,000 viewers.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.231 demo rating and 705,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.295 demo rating and 866,000 viewers for the same point in 2023.