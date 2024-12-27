AEW Dynamite Rating & Viewership Tick Down For Christmas Episode

AEW Dynamite was its rating and audience drop a touch for this week’s Christmas Day episode. Wednesday’s episode brought in a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 574,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers down 5.3% and 8.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.19 demo rating and audience of 625,000.

The demo rating was still up from the 0.17 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the November 27th episode had 536,000.

Dynamite averaged a 0.229 demo rating and 701,000 viewers in 2024, down 22.1% and 18.9% respectively from a 0.294 demo rating and 864,000 viewers for 2023.