AEW Dynamite Rating, Viewership Up From Last Week

The rating and audience for this week’s AEW Dynamite were up from the previous week. Wednesday’s episode brought in a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 598,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 5.9% and 6.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.17 demo rating and audience of 563,000.

The show’s demo rating was the best since the January 22nd episode also had a 0.19, while the total audience was the highest since the February 5th episode had 605,000. As always, the numbers do not include viewership from the on Max simulcast.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.172 demo rating and 610,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.286 and 824,000 for 2024 at the same point.