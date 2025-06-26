AEW Dynamite Rating & Audience Down From Grand Mexico Numbers

AEW Dynamite was back to normal after a few weeks of special episodes, and both the ratings and viewership returned to typical 2025 levels. Wednesday night’s two and a half hour show drew a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 613,000 viewers, per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 28.6% and 16.7% from last week’s 0.21 demo rating and 736,000 for last week’s Grand Slam Mexico special episode.

The demo rating is the lowest for the show since the May 21st episode also had a 0.16, though the total audience is still better than the 597,000 viewers that the first two hours of Summer Blockbuster on June 11th garnered. The NBA Draft won the night on ESPN with a 0.67 demo rating and 1.995 million viewers. As always, these numbers do not include the simulcast on Max.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.167 demo rating and 623,000 viewers in 2025 compared to a 0.258 and 759,000 for the same time period in 2024.