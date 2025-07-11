AEW Dynamite Rating Steady, Audience Down From Last Week

AEW Dynamite saw its rating hold even from the week before, with the audience jumping a bit. Wednesday night’s show drew a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 627,000 viewers, per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are even with and up 9.1% from last week’s 0.16 demo rating and 584,000 viewers.

The demo rating was up from the 0.15 weeks ago, while the total audience was the best since the June 18th episode of Dynamite drew 736,000 viewers. As always, these numbers do not include the simulcast on Max.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.167 demo rating and 622,000 viewers in 2025 compared to a 0.256 and 754,000 for the same time period in 2024.