AEW Dynamite Rating, Audience Slip From Last Week

AEW Dynamite saw its rating and audience down from last week’s numbers. Wednesday night’s show drew a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 588,000 viewers, per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 6.3% and 7.7% from last week’s 0.16 demo rating and 627,000 viewers.

The demo rating was the lowest since the June 25th episode also had a 0.15, while the total audience was still up from the 584,000 two weeks ago. As always, these numbers do not include the simulcast on Max.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.166 demo rating and 620,000 viewers in 2025 compared to a 0.256 and 754,000 for the same time period in 2024.