AEW Dynamite Rating, Audience Updated Due to Nielsen Error

An updated rating and viewership number is available for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the show scored an actual rating of a 0.23 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 697,000 viewers. The numbers are up from the originally-reported numbers by Nielsen of a 0.22 demo rating and audience 691,000.

The change is due to WBD mistakenly listing Dynamite’s ending at 10:09 PM and not the actual end time of 10:06, which means that the first three minutes of the Modern Family that followed Dynamite were included in the initial Nielsen numbers. The updated numbers are down 4.2% and 0.1% from the previous week’s 0.24 demo rating and audience of 698,000. (The originally-reported numbers were down 8.3% and 1.0% from last week) Fightful Select reports that WBD issued a notice about the correction internally within WBD and AEW and noted that the ratings are sometimes off by a few minutes when shows have overruns.

The show’s demo rating was tied with the number from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the August 7th episode scored 622,000 viewers.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.250 demo rating and 743,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.299 demo rating and 880,000 for the same point in 2023.