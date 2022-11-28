AEW Dynamite Rating, Viewership Up For Last Week

Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw an increase in both ratings and audience from the previous week. Last Wednesday’s show scored a 0.32 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 880,000 viewers, up 14.3% and 7.8% from the previous week’s 0.28 demo rating and audience of 818,000. The demo rating tied the 0.32 from two weeks ago, while the total audience was down from that week’s 930,000.

Dynamite came in #6 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with the FIFA World Cup leading the way on FOX Sports 1 at a 0.57 demo rating and 1.608 million viewers.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.349 demo rating and 962,000 viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.338 and 887,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.