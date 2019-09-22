AEW Dynamite Reportedly Airing on Tape Delay On the West Coast

– Smackdown won’t be the only wrestling show this fall to air on tape delay on the west coast; AEW Dynamite is following suit. Wrestling Inc reports that a listing in Colorado (Mountain Time) lists the show as airing at 8 PM PT/9 PM MT, which will put it on a tape delay and head-to-head with NXT across the country.

DirecTV will be airing the east coast feed nationwide and some other satellite companies may follow suit, so there may be options for some fans on the west coast to watch the show truly live if they wish. Dynamite premieres on October 2nd on TNT.