wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Reportedly Airing on Tape Delay On the West Coast

September 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite All Elite Wrestling Dynamite

– Smackdown won’t be the only wrestling show this fall to air on tape delay on the west coast; AEW Dynamite is following suit. Wrestling Inc reports that a listing in Colorado (Mountain Time) lists the show as airing at 8 PM PT/9 PM MT, which will put it on a tape delay and head-to-head with NXT across the country.

DirecTV will be airing the east coast feed nationwide and some other satellite companies may follow suit, so there may be options for some fans on the west coast to watch the show truly live if they wish. Dynamite premieres on October 2nd on TNT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading