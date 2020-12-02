AEW Dynamite Reportedly Ties With NXT for Last Week’s Updated Nielsen TV Viewing Numbers

– As previously reported, ratings and viewership numbers were released for last week’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT last week. Based on the initial numbers reported by Showbuzz Daily, NXT had a slight edge over Dynamite in terms of viewership with 712,000 viewers for NXT versus 710,000 for Dynamite. However, The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that Nielsen Media put out some amended numbers for last week’s broadcasts. Now, it appears what was originally a marginal audience viewership victory for NXT over AEW is now a tie.

It appears the updated viewership numbers for AEW Dynamite now have the show at 712,000 viewers for last week’s pre-Thanksgiving episode. Meltzer stated, “God I can just imagine the insanity this will cause. Neilson’s updated numbers for last Wednesday have AEW Dynamite with 712,000 viewers. This is going to be like people who think Trump won the election.”

As noted, last week’s Dynamite episode drew a 0.26 rating in the P18-49 key demographic, a 30 percent decrease from the Nov. 18 rating of 0.37 in the same key demo. The rating was higher than NXT’s own 0.2, which was actually a 43 percent increase from the show drawing a 0.14 rating the week before (Nov. 18).