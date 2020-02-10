wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Returning To Boston On April 15

February 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Dynamite will return to Boston on April 15 at the Agganis Arena. The company held their second episode of Dynamite at the venue back on October 9. It featured the start of the AEW Tag team title tournament, with Private Party defeating The Young Bucks. Tickets for the April 15 taping go on sale on Friday.

