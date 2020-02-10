wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Returning To Boston On April 15
February 10, 2020 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Dynamite will return to Boston on April 15 at the Agganis Arena. The company held their second episode of Dynamite at the venue back on October 9. It featured the start of the AEW Tag team title tournament, with Private Party defeating The Young Bucks. Tickets for the April 15 taping go on sale on Friday.
#AEWDynamite returns to BOSTON!
Wednesday, April 15th@AgganisArena
Tickets start at $30 & go on sale Friday, Feb 14th at Noon EST
Visit https://t.co/5WsWwylJ8p for all event listings & ticket details. pic.twitter.com/xphN7hGgPG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 10, 2020
