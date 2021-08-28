AEW Dynamite Returning to New York in December

– The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast’s Andrew Zarian reports that AEW will be returning to New York later this December. AEW’s next show in New York will be held at the UBS Arena in Long Island on December 8 for AEW Dynamite.

AEW is currently scheduled to make its promotional debut on September 22 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York for Dynamite: Grand Slam. This will be followed by a September 29 Dynamite at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. Dynamite: Grand Slam in Queens is reportedly a near sellout.

Additionally, as noted by the WrestleTix account, AEW will be heading to the UBS Arena only nine days after WWE Raw will be held at the same venue. The arena is estimated to seat around 14,000 people for a wrestling event.

