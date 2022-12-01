AEW Dynamite Review 11.30.22  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

LA Traffic is my third favorite thing in this world. Justin Watry is a close second.

We are five minutes late to the show, and I come to with Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page just goin at it against one another. Security is trying to rip them apart, and are eventually successful, but not before they each get their licks in.

After asking, I learn that Moxley essentially came out to say no one was on his level, only for Hangman to come out and challenge that notion. Jon’s retort – that we all remember what happened last time these two went at it – grew the ire of Hangman, and thus, the rumble went down.



Match 1: Daniel Bryan vs Dax Hardwood

LOCKUP! Broken. Another. Side headlock from Brysna into a side headlock. Leg scissors, Bryan turns into it and uses his knees to turn it, bridge out of it and lock the legs. Dax slinks into a side headlock. Both men up. To the ropes. Bryan kicks, Dax dodge sit! Side headlock from Dax. To the ropes, they each dodge a move, Bryan shoots the arm, tries for the LaBell Lock, Dax wont let it,t tries for a Sharpshooer, Bryan pulls himself to the rope. Bryan upkicks off the ropes, so Dax just steps on his head. Bryan rolls to the outside for some composure. Another lockup, Bryan with a chop. Dax hits his own. Another in the corner. Uppercut. Bryan reverses, hits a chop. Kicks to the sternum. Bryan flips off the corner, ducks under, misses a right, go behind from Dax, rollup and Dax pins but Bryan shoots him, Dax comes off corner with a crossbody. 1..2..NO!!! Chop! Bryan sends Dax to the outside! Suicide dive!

WE ARE BACK to some Germans from Dax! He hits a trio then heads for the drop rope. He deicdes against it, goes back down for another German. Bryan escapes. They dodge a few offensive moves, but Dax hits a piledriver to stop the flurry. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Another cover for 1..2..NO!!!! dax slides, Bryan hops over and Dax sldies outside! Bryan to the apron. Jumping knee to Dax! Ref starts the counts. Bryan with a chop. Another chop. Sends Dax into the ring. Bryan to the top rope. Dax sits Bryan up on the top. He locks the head, Bryan with some punches. Bryan slides underneath. Crotches Dax! He heads to the top and drives some elbows into the chest of Dax!!! He gets ten before grabbing Dax and trying for a back suplex, but Dax turns for a crossbody midair! Bryan uses this move to roll into a cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Dax grabs Bryan by the hand. Short clothesline. Another. Tries for a third but Bryan releases and hits one of his own, another, they both meet in the middle with some clotheslines!!!! Rights from both! Both men to one knee. Both men collide in the middle of the ring again! They collapse onto one another, down to the mat. Ref checks on both. Bryan tries to shake it off as he counts Bryan up first. Tries for a kick to the head, but Dax blocks. Right hand!!! Slingshot power-no!! Rana from Bryan! Rollup reversal from Dax for 1..2.NO!!! KICK TO THE HEAD FROM BRYAN!!!! Cover!! 1….2…!O!!! Bryan with the Yes kicks. Dax up! German! Bryan lands on his feet! Bryan hits the ropes! Goes for the knee! Dax lifts ihm up, SLINGSHOT POWERBOMB! COVER! 1..2..N!O!!! INTO A SHARPSHOOTER! Ref breaks it as Bryan reaches the ropes. Bryan with a cradle! 1..2..NO!!! Dax reverses!

They trade pins about four times. Bryan with The LaBell Lock!!!! Dax Taps!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Well, you knew damn well what you were going to get here, so if that is satisfactory enough for you, then you loved this I, personally, loved this.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 14:44

Bryan extends his hand for a shake. Dax denies him, walks away, then shows he was just joking, turns and shakes the hand of Bryan.

BACKSTAGE, Ricky Starks is with Tony Schiavone. Ricky gets a title shot at Winter is Coming. Ricky is also entering himself in the Battle Royal next week. He will make a judgment call right now; he’s going to win. He is coming for everything MJF has. The title, the ring, his spot. Everything he has, Starks is owed that just as well.

WE are back and Hangman is being ushered out backstage by some security, only for Jon to run up on him and attack some more! More security comes, and we head to Renee for more.

She is backstage with JAS AND BCC. They have agreed to no physicality.

Menard talks first, tells Claudio that when he loses to Jericho next week and is forced to join JAS, he can be anything he wants – even a yodeler.

Claudio is asked what it means to win the title. He says it proves he can win the big one.

Hager brings a hat out of the fanny pack and offers it to Claudio.

Claudio is sick of this. He is the best, he will beat Jericho, he goes off on JAS and damn near breaks a chair. He leaves.

Garcia says the BCC is falling apart. Yuta says he is done with all of this shit. The only reason they are not dead to him is because he wants the ROH Pure Title. He wants a title shot at Final Battle. He’s also down for a tag match against Hager and Garcia.

I enjoy that they’re trying to keep the humor a live, but there’s a time and a place, this was not it.

We are back to the ring and loks like newcomer AR Fox is getting a TNT Title shot.



Match 2: TNT Championship Match

Samoa Joe vs AR Fox

Joe murders Fox.

OK, no, he shoots for a headbutt, gets it, hits the ropes, then misses a move only for AR Fox to hit the ropes, dive, Joe moves, Fox lands on his feet, but Joe thinks he is dead. Kick to AR. Fox fights Jo in the ring, Joe sweeps the leg then hits a senton.

We are back, and JOE has AR bleeding from the mouth. Joe corens him, sits AR up top. AR with some rights. Joe with a chop. He climbs the corner, AR attacks the side, shoves him off, AR flies off the 2nd rope with a tornado DDT! AR up, kicks the chin, another kick, a third is missed so he hits a short cutter. To the top rope! AR with a 450! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! AR to the top again, flies off the top, Joe walks away again!

Joe hits the ropes, Back elbow sends AR flying! Joe sits him on the top! Muscle Buster! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Samoa Joe

Sometimes seeing Joe kill people dead is fun.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 5:52

Joe with e mic! He welcomes us all to a new and glorious era, for he is the one true king of television.

Wardlow is on the tron! He hopes Joe is enjoying playing the role, because Wardlow is coming for what is his. This isn’t Joe’s world, it’s Wardlow’s World.

A multi-part Hobbs video package starts with its first part here.

William Regal is here! Must know that Moxley is no longer in the building.

He enters the ring, and there is a blanket covered table.

Regal grabs the mic, is ready to bless us.

He introduces MJF, and out comes YOUR World Champ! Regal gets a hug, then he turns to us. He says when he is holding the mic, we keep our mouths shut. STFU chant starts as he begins to try and

MJF says Regal read him an e mail. Regal told him in an e mail that MJF hsas become weak. He sees all the potential in him to become the greatest villain of all time. However, said previously, he has much to learn. He says in order to win the title you must not grab the dynamite ring, you must instead grab the brass one.

After this e mail, they met behind closed doors, and MJF admits that Regal is a genius. At Full Gear, he told him, do not use the ring, use the knucks. He didn’t want him to beat Jon Moxley; he wanted to leave Jon Moxley with a lesson in the form of an emotional scar, so that he would never forget the day that he was outsmarted by MJF.

Lets talk about The Firm, now. To be honest, eh, he kind of respects them. They saw a weakness in him and attacked like sharks. He would have done the same, and even if he harbored resentment, does he seem like the type to chase anyone down? Effort is for poors like all of us. He is above that. Speaking of things he is above…let’s talk about this belt.

When he became our champion, he made a promise to himself that he would make change around here. Out with the old, and in with the new, and whenever he looks at the current title, he kind of wants to gag in his mouth. It needs an upgrde. It reminds him of the people who held it before him, and we can all agree that none of them are on his level. This is why this version of the title, is garbage.

He tosses it out of the ring.

Regal unveils the new title. It is a Burberry patterned leather with similar plates. Wow. Lol.

No one deserves to be recognized as World Champion except for him. No overhyped pieces of trash we push for, not fake tough guys like Eddie Kingston, he’ll never be champion. Fake tough guys like Ricky Starks…he’s a fake star, and the worst of the worst? Fake wrestlers like Bryan Danielson. Compared to MJF, Danielson couldn’t wrestle him out of a paper bag. No offense Regal, some people just cant be helped.

Speaking of those who cant be help, he has a message for HIS locker room. As long as he is in this company, they will never know what it feels like ot be on top, because he will be a champion for a long, long time. All the way until the bidding war of 2024. He will make more money in a day than any of these white trash disgusting hicks will see in their lives. He just prays to god the right Khan foots the bill, and he aint talking about Tony….he’s talking bout his boy Jolly Ol Saint Nick, and his other boy Trips.

If he is being completely transparent, come January 2024, he doesn’t even know if it’s a wrestling company that wins, because he is getting tired at looking at the fans on a weekly basis. Maybe Hollywood wins.

He is not deaf; he knows there is an interesting amount of us over the moon when he became champion, but this happiness will soon turn to resentment, because we are fickle. Soon, he will hear about MJF being boring and repetitive. He’s a coward. TO them? Great. Because every single week, we will tune in praying to God someone will take the title (Triple B) away. The title will be defended very rarely, and he will wrestle very rarely. In order for us poors to see him defend this title, we will have to pay. He will have a reign that will make Bruno roll in his shitty little grave.

Ladies and gents, we are now in the era of MJF, and his reign of terror has just begun.

Wait, he almost forgot…

He brings the brass knucks out, and tells Regal that without them and without Regal, none of this was possible. Everyone respects Regal. For 40 years, he has given it all. From the bottom of MJF’s heart…

MJF CLOCKS REGAL FROM BEHIND WITH THE KNUCKLES!!!!!

Nice.

MJF: “You say I had much to learn, and yet you’re the one who made a deal with the devil.”

He then quotes Regal’s letter to him years ago and signs off as the world champion.

Bryan runs down in shorts and a towel on his shoulder. He checks on Regal as MJF leaves through the crowd. Commentary calls this bad news.

Tony: “Something needs to be done about this piece of shit.”

Next match is Starks vs Ari, but Ethan Page and Stokely come out with Matt Hardy.

Hardy shoots forward and does his Delete thing, so Stokely tells him to get his ass to the back. Page reminds him that he owns Matt, and he will help him win next week. Page is calling it now, after Winter is Coming, Page is going wo whip MJF’s ass when he is tired with Ricky. He will win the ring, and Ricky will watch and cry…if you even make it.

Ari attacks from behind!



Match 2: Ricky Starks vs Ari Daivari

Ricky kills Ari with a spear and a Ro Sham Beaux.



Winner: Ricky Starks



Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Half a Braden Walker

Tony is backstage with Britt and Jamie.

Britt says yes, speaking of big win, Steelers beat the Colts.

Jamie wonders why they don’t have a sit down with her, but have one with Saraya later tonight. Tony says ok, next week then.



Match 3: Anna Jay vs Willow Nightingale

Lockup! Willow with a tackle off the ropes. Willow rolls over, hits another shoulder, flexes on em. She grabs Anna, short clothesline. Another. Anna blocks a third, turns into a back suplex. Willow hits the ropes, low crossbody. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Willow with a back splash in the corner. Willow dances a bit, whips Anna to the corner, another back splash, misses a right, Anna attacks the back, hits the corner and runs with a spinning kick to the back. Anna to the top rope, flipping neckbreaker.

Back and Anna stops Willow with a knee. Willow whips her, hits another back splash, clothesline. Big kick to Anna. Willow with a whip, spinebuster! Cover!! 1…2..NO!!! Back elbow from Willow, Anna wit a heel kick, hooks up Wilow on her back and slams her down face first! Cover for 1..2…3!!! Queen Slayer, but Willow falls back onto Anna hard! She grabs Anna, gutwrench but Tay on the apron! Right hand to Tay, Jay is up!!! Back elbow from Willow, Anna locks the leg, rolls forward, cover for 1..2.NO!!!

Anna with a right, Willow kicks it away, hits her own clothesline, gutwrench. Into a Doctor Bomb! Cover for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Willow Nightingale

A solid ending to an otherwise below average match.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 7:31

Tay helps Anna up, and Ruby’s music hits!

Tay is all ready for her, pointing at the ramp, waiting for her. Of course, Ruby is behind her , shoots the legs, and attacks!! Anna on the apron, right from Ruby! Tay punches her in the face, Ruby eats is, chases Tay to the outside and grabs her on the ramp. Headbutt from Ruby! Destination Unknown to Tay! Ruby gives her a little peck on the forehead and walks up the ramp with major love from the crowd.

QT wants some mic time. He demands a title shot against Orange Cassidy. OC is bored with this, says ok, you got it. Lumberjack Match, sure. Let’s do it.

WE are back to the ring where Jade makes her entrance wearing…I must say…a hell of a fit.

Jade says we all know why she is here, but she must set the record straight. She made the baddies. She says who stays and goes. She got rid of the trash last week, so she is confused as to why these two girls were chillin with her. She looks to Leila and Red Velvet. She is done playing games. She got the title back for herself. Understand; to stand next to her is a blessing. SO either they get in line or they can step. They are eating off of her, this entire company is eating off of her. She is the brighteset. Stand her next to any wrestler and the regular consumer would say she is the star. No one has her body, her face, her aura. She puts asses in seats.

WE got some baddies in the crowd. Jade says she is the real deal, she makes careers. Speaking of careers – Lil Bow Wow is a joke.

Bow Wow is on the tron. He says Jade deserves all the flowers. Congrats on her win. He’s done with talk but that title she got…does something to him.

WTF?

We are back and

As Death Triangle makes their entrance, The Elite attack!!! Knox tries to get some control, but cant. Matt hits Penta with a back body drop as Kenny attacks Pac. Rana from Nick sends Rey flying, and Omega sends Pac into one of the tunnels. We get a leg lariat/bullog combo from Omega to Pac! The Bucks grab Pac and take him down the ramp. Omega stands at the top of the ramp as The Bucks hold Pac for a V-Trigger. Omega runs….Pac escapes, hits a huge kick to Omega!!! Lucha Bros up! Stereo cutters to Young Bucks!



Match 4: The Elite vs Death Triangle

We are back to the match official starting. Matt powerbombs Pac on the apron, Kenny breaks the ocunt, heads bck out, grabs Penta, tries for a powerbomb but Penta fights back, chop to Kenny, kick to Matt, tilta whirl to Nick. Another backbreaker for Omega. CERO MIEDO!

Matt flies from inside the ring…INTO RICK KNOX!!! Penta with the hammer! Penta in the ring. He drops the hammer, hits the roeps, dives over the top rope onto all of The Elite! Penta rolls Kenny inot the ring. He heads to the corner, grabs the hammer, Rey rolls in, tells Penta no, grabs the hammer and they argue in the corner. Penta rips it out of his hand, goes to swing it, Rey grabs the hammer, V-TRIGGER FROM KENNY!!! Penta grabs him for Fear Factor, but Bucks are in. Double Superkick! Snapdragon! Knox is up! Powerbomb form Omega, rolled onto his knees. V-Trigger! Cover for 1..2.NO!! Pac in to stop it. Nick sends him outside. Kenny rushes the corner, kick from Penta, Bucks get sent to the apron, double kick, but Penta moves and ucks hit Omega! Kick from Penta, Pac and Rey on the apron. They all climn the ropes! TRIPLE MOONSAULT FROM DEATH TRIANGLE!!! Penta with a FEAR FACTOR!!!! Cover for 1…2……..NO!!!! Pac to the top rope! Nick in! He rolls Omega away, kick to Pac, another for Penta, he catches it, Rey hits a kick, in comes Matt, kick to Rey, kick to Penta, Northern Lights, Rey flies, Matt with a double toss over the head! Pac in with a big boot! Omega up in the corner! Pac v Omega. HUGE kick in the corner! Pac sits him on the top. Pac locks the head. Rights from Omega.Pac hangs off the corner, pulls himself up. Right form Omega, another, another, Omega screams, Pac hits a headbutt. Pac to the top, locks the head, pulls Omega up, FALCON ARROW OFF THE TOP!!! Pin for 1…2…..NO!!!!

Back and Pac and Omega are goin at it! German from Pac, but Omega hits a clothesline off the rebound! Rey and Nick want tags. We get a Hot Tag spot! In come Rey and Nick! They collide tewice in the middle, Rey hops to the top, spins off and lands on his feet, gets sent to the ropes, shoots in then out, superick to Rey, Rey hops up another kick, wheel barrow, Rey grabs, cutter from Nick! Cover for 1..2.N!O!! Tag to Nick. Whip to the ropes, Duck under from Rey, dives for a crossbody, but Nick spins Rey into a piled—no!!! Rey shoots Matt to the apron where Nick is! MORE BANG FOR YOUR BUCK!!! Matt covers for 1..2…N!O!! Penta with a superkick!!!! Nick sends him t the outside. Nick grabs Rey, Matt grabs the other arm, Kenny cant get up. Matt and Nick look to handle it on their own, Pac and Penta here to kick them away. Omega up, chops to both men, right to Penta, one for Pac, one for Penta over and over, double underhook to Pac, Pac lands on his feet from the German. CUTTER FROM REY!! Tag to Penta, Tag to Pac. Penta sets Matt up for Fear Factor. Rey flies off to assist it. Rey with a dive onto Kenny and Nick on the outside!!! Pac to the top rope! Penta flies off the top onto Kenny and Nick AND REY!!! We totally MISS a move from the corner that gives Pac a pin for 1..2..NO!!!

Pac rushes the corner, uppercut, hooks the head, brainbuster! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Pac to the corner. Nick and Omega are bing held back by Rey and Penta.

Pac flies…KNEES UP!!!!!!!! THE KNEES HIT THE FACE!!! Matt covers! Omega turns and holds Penta on the outside! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: The Elite

Damn….they went balls to the walls and had a nice mix of greatest hits and fun ass back and forth. This was a match in fast-forward, but still highly enjoyable.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:13

Omega with a mic, says there was never going to be a sweep as long as The Cleaner is in town. He wishes us goodnight and bye bye.

End Show