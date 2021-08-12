Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.11.21  

AEW Dynamite

August 11th, 2021 | Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

We’re back to episodes of Dynamite that don’t have special names. Honestly, the card this week doesn’t look great but we’ll see how it goes.

MJF cut a promo to start the show about how Jericho has no chance of getting past Wardlow. Even if he does manage to do it, it’ll be a waste to just lose to MJF in the end. When Wardlow guaranteed a win, MJF reminded him that he lost to Cody Rhodes in the cage, so he needs to get the job done.

Dante Martin (12-5), Matt Sydal (11-4), and Mike Sydal (1-7) vs. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (5-1)

Commentary noted during entrances that Christian Cage gets the shot at Kenny Omega at All Out. I love Christian but I don’t think that’s the way to go. I came into this expecting a wild PWG style multi-man tag filled with quick action, high flying, and ridiculous spots. Honestly, a lot of this felt like it was aimed at making sure that Martin looked good. He was flying all over the place and even took out The Elite with a rocket launcher style dive to the outside. Also, some of the exchanges he had with Omega were great, especially when he landed on his feet on a dragon suplex and then did a springboard off the ropes. I did like how The Elite took these guys lightly, isolating Mike Sydal and doing goofy shit until things got real and they found themselves in some trouble. Martin helped clean house before a hot tag and still got a great pop when he did it. Dude is only 20 years old. Coming off of this, I’d honestly book an Omega/Martin non-title match. It would be a blast. They got left alone at the end and Martin kept countering Kenny for close calls before falling to the One Winged Angel and BTE V-Trigger in 12:18. I loved that. Sure it had some absurd moments but it was kept to the right length, had wild spots, made Martin look great, and was an ideal way to get a hot show started. [****]

A Don Callis promo was cut off by the arrival of Christian Cage. When Callis said Christian was outnumbered, out came Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. After a break, everyone was in the ring together and when Callis mentioned Kenny/Christian at All Out, we got “CM Punk” chants. Man, I hate that chant. There was also a “Yes” chant. Like, just let the show unfold. These chants worked when WWE was shitting on what the fans wanted but AEW doesn’t even officially have either guy yet. Anyway, Callis mentioned that wrestling Kenny would give Christian his first five-star match. I hate that gimmick. As a kayfabe wrestler, why should stars matter? Christian ran down Callis verbally and then said before the PPV, they’re doing Omega/Cage on Friday at Rampagebut for the Impact World Title. Next week on Dynamite, Jurassic Express also gets a shot at the Young Bucks for the Tag Titles. MAKE THE SWITCH!

A video package aired of Malakai Black discussing how he WRECKED Cody Rhodes. The promo was dope and he still held Cody’s boot.

We got a preview of the Rhodes family reality show that’s coming up.

Daniel Garcia (1-2) vs. Darby Allin (18-2 in 2021)

This stemmed from last week’s six-man tag. Garcia got way more offense in than I expected, as I assumed this would be something of a squash. He showed off some impressive submission work as he wore down Allin. Of course, there was no way that Garcia was going to win this. Allin weathered the storm through a commercial break and won with the Coffin Drop in 10:39. A fine little match but nothing more. [**¼]

Post-match, Sting saved Allin from a 2.0 beating and laid them out on the stage

Death Triangle spoke backstage and all said they want their hands on Andrade El Idolo. PAC said he’d handle Andrade while the Lucha Bros are the best tag team in the world and they should focus on getting those titles.

Chuck Taylor (13-6), Orange Cassidy (20-2-1) and Wheeler YUTA (3-5) vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party (3-1)

No offense to YUTA but I miss Trent. The entire H.F.O. came out. That was kind of what I didn’t like about this. Unlike the earlier six-man tag that had energy and felt like it worked, this one seemed like too much was going on. The action was solid with quality spots from Cassidy, Taylor, and Private Party. I was watching with my girlfriend’s mom who doesn’t know anything about wrestling and she popped for a few moments, so that’s good. I don’t have much else to say and Hardy beat YUTA with Twist of Fate in 9:53. It was fine. Plus, YUTA is the guy to eat pins for the faces as they typically beat HFO. [**]

Andrade El Idolo and Chavo Guerrero were offended by the comments earlier but seemed to accept a match against PAC at All Out. Oh, hell yeah.

A vignette aired where Santana and Ortiz said that FTR left as soon as things got tough. They’re coming for blood.

Kris Statlander (12-0 in 2021) vs. Nyla Rose (17-3 in 2021)

These two had a really lame PPV match. Also, I didn’t mention it but Rose jumped Statlander during the tag earlier. Surprisingly, despite the attack and Rose’s track record, Statlander won this in pretty short order. She hit a moonsault off the apron before winning with the 450 splash in 2:59. Also, Vickie yelled loudly at one point. Is this the end for Rose as a serious threat? Definitive stuff for Statlander, who feels like she might be a major PPV challenger though her popularity could cause trouble for Baker. [**]

The Young Bucks cut a promo backstage and did some basketball stuff until Jurassic Express interrupted and Jungle Boy dunked on them. I am not making this up.

A video package aired to hype Baker/Velvet at Rampage. Then, Tony Schiavone brought out Dr. Britt Baker for a babyface interview in her hometown. She wore black and yellow as terrible towels waved. I don’t like the Steelers. Britt said she hasn’t paid attention to Red Velvet’s rise since she’s at the top. She said Velvet might’ve had a chance in any other city but not in the main event of Brittsburgh. Red Velvet hit the ring for a fight and the referees had to pull them apart. This was a solid segment.

Ricky Starks got a quick promo to mock Brian Cage’s man/machine gimmick.

Impact Tag Team Championships: The Good Brothers [c] (Karl 8-1, Gallows 8-2) vs. Dark Order (22-5)

I really wish the Impact/AEW partnership was about more than just Kenny and his buddies doing shit together. Scott D’Amore joined commentary as an Impact rep. Grayson hit a dive during entrances, getting this started quickly. As this got going, Frankie Kazarian sent Brandon Cutler packing going into break. As usual with a Gallows/Anderson tag, this match was mediocre. I watched them in New Japan and never got the “one of the best teams in the world” talk. This is who they’ve always been together. Dark Order looked good at points, like with their “GET OVER HERE” tandem move into a cannonball/450 combo. Alas, a Magic Killer put them down in 7:39 as heels continue to win all major matches in AEW. [**]

We got a word from NWA Women’s Champion Kamille. She says Leyla can’t get her off of her feet and she’ll put her down at Empowerrr.

Schiavone was back in the ring (that man works hard) to talk with QT Marshall and Aaron Solo about an apology. I honestly don’t even know what this is because I typically tune out when Marshall is on TV. Instead of apologizing, they brought Tony’s son into the ring to beat up until Tony said sorry. Tony apologized to save his son and Marshall hit him with a Diamond Cutter. That brought out Paul Wight to make the save and kick ass. I don’t need to see Wight wrestle again unless it’s just him squashing these dweebs.

Rampage lineup!

· Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the Impact World Title! This is the opener.

· Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol for the TNT Title!

· Britt Baker vs. Red Velvet for the Women’s Title

Dynamite next week!

· Jurassic Express vs. Young Bucks for the Tag Titles!

· Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara

· Darby Allin and Sting against 2.0 in a tornado tag!

Chris Jericho (33-11-1) vs. Wardlow (15-3)

A win for Jericho gets him his match against MJF. Jericho tried to come out firing but Wardlow was able to weather the storm and start throwing him around on the outside. There was a ROUGH powerbomb spot as Wardlow struggled to get Jericho up. Jericho remained in trouble through the commercial break and Wardlow’s F5 looked pretty bad too. MJF kept trying to get Wardlow to continue the assault instead of going for the victory. Jericho got going until MJF broke up the Walls with a rake of the eyes. He then got caught trying to use his ring as a weapon and was ejected. With the referee distracted, Jericho used his bat as a weapon and then hit Judas Effect to win in 10:07. That was pretty lame. The story itself was fine but nothing more really worked. [**¼]

Shawn Spears attacked until Sammy Guevara took him down. Wardlow put him down and MJF used the Salt of the Earth on Jericho’s bad arm until Hager ran them off. MJF made the stipulation for their match next week. Jericho can’t use the “Judas” theme or the Judas Effect move. That is a WEAK way to end this. Shouldn’t Jericho have put his career on the line or something? Like, this makes MJF feel like a dumb heel. Plus, taking away a finisher failed when MJF did it to Moxley.