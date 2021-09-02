Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.1.21  

AEW Dynamite

September 1st, 2021 | Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois

It’s the go-home Dynamite before All Out in the same arena where the PPV will be held. My most anticipated match of the PPV, Andrade vs. PAC, is apparently off due to travel issues, which sucks.

FTR (19-1) vs. Santana and Ortiz (19-10)

It’s the rematch of one of the more anticipated matches of the year. That first meeting at Fight for the Fallen was a disappointment but only because of the injury to Cash Wilder. He was wearing a sleeve to cover his arm this arm. FTR had Bobby Eaton themed trunks, while Santana and Ortiz were out with face paint. This got off to a hot start, with things breaking down in a hurry and Santana and Ortiz busting out some stereo dives. As it calmed down, FTR shifted the focus to Ortiz and targeted his arm as they isolated him. FTR continues to nail the little things like removing the turnbuckle pad and wrenching the arm on the buckle. Santana ultimately got the hot tag and cleaned house for the next segment. Ortiz eventually got hit with the brainbuster that beat them last time but Santana made the save. Ortiz also survived a great looking Gory Bomb. We got another save following the Big Rig before a string of offense from Santana and Ortiz got the win in 13:33. Finally a big win for Santana and Ortiz, who have been CRIMINALLY underutilized since day one, considering they’re arguably the best tandem in the company. Hell of an opening contest. [****]

The Chicago crowd erupted at the arrival of CM Punk, who talked about what that pop meant. He said he was nervous about getting back into the ring but then got interrupted as 2.0 and Daniel Garcia hit the ring to jump him. That lasted a bit until Darby Allin and Sting made the save, with the heels falling to a Coffin Drop, Scorpion Death Drop, and GTS. Who would’ve thought that 2.0 would take Punk’s first GTS in forever? With them gone, Punk and Darby had an intense staredown and Sting cut a somewhat repetitive promo about how he’s going to let it be one on one on Sunday, that he respects Punk and that it will be showtime at the PPV. Great segment with a hot crowd.

A video package aired to hype Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega at All Out.

Time for a sit down interview with MJF. He said he’d take Jericho’s place on wrestling’s Mount Rushmore and that Jericho is like Muhammad Ali in that he was once great but came back too many times. It was a fine promo but again, this has just gone on way too long at this point.

Jack Evans (18-37) vs. Orange Cassidy (14-1-1 in 2021)

Big Money Matt jumped OC before the bell, so he got ejected. That allowed Evans to hit some of his flipping offense to take control. Even when he was sent outside, he still flew around the ring once he got back in. The match went to break and during it, we got the PIP treatment as they went back and forth. Suddenly, OC used a pinning combination to win during the break in 6:48. I like that finish as it makes it feels like anything can happen, similar to ending a show with a time limit draw rather than every match conveniently ending before the show goes off the air. Fine little match to keep OC’s momentum up. [**]

Matt Hardy attacked after the bell, which brought out Best Friends. That then triggered Jurassic Express to make the ultimate save and send everyone packing.

Eddie Kingston promised to walk through hell with Miro and take his title, which would make him nothing since he’s God’s Favorite Champion. He would send Miro to his God’s heaven. Miro responded saying he lays down for nobody but his wife in a hotel room.

A video package aired to hype Kojima/Moxley.

Jim Ross conducted an in-ring promo with Chris Jericho about his career being on the line this Sunday. Jericho basically discussed his history and said that MJF would have to break all of his bones to end his career and he doesn’t think MJF has it in him. Again, Jericho and MJF are good promos so this was fine but it’s just long in the tooth.

Darby Allin had a video package promo saying he’s offended that he’s first on Punk’s list. He should’ve been last because Punk is overlooking him. He’s ready to die to beat Chicago.

Brian Cage (37-8) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (19-3 in 2021)

Cage jumped Hobbs during his entrance. Hook was with Hobbs, while Taz was on commentary. BIG MEATY MEN BUMPING MEAT. They brawled outside before things started and we quickly went to break. Returning, Tony Schiavone said that Britt Baker had news in the back about a major free agent signing. Cage got going with a combination that included some kicks and a German suplex for two. Cage hit the deadlift vertical suplex and went for the finish but Hook distracted the referee. That allowed Ricky Starks to run out and hit Cage with the FTW Title. Hobbs added Emerald Flowsion to win in 7:23. A good power match. [**¾]

Malakai Black spoke, saying he left the ring last week because he dictates when they fight. He showed mercy to Cody, Arn, and Brock but he won’t do so with Lee Johnson.

The Factory was in the ring as QT Marshall called out Paul Wight. I literally couldn’t care less about this feud. Wight started throwing shots at them, knocking people out, including hitting Aaron Solow (or is it know Solo?) right out of the air. Out ran the Gunn Club after the ring was cleared and it was just so Billy Gunn could hit Wight with a chair a few times, turning heel. Holy crap, I was wrong. I now care even less about this. QT was surprised, so Gunn Club isn’t with him. The Factory held up Wight so QT could hit a cutter.

Backstage, Britt Baker announced that Reba and Jamie Hayter are in the Casino Royale Battle Royale. Britt says that if one of them wins, the title won’t go anywhere because they won’t turn on her. Britt then said that one of the hottest stars has just signed a long-term deal with AEW. It’s not Adam Cole though, it’s actually Britt signing an extension! As part of the deal, she also got to book Kris Statlander against Hayter and Reba on Rampage.

Penelope Ford (11-3 in 2021) vs. Tay Conti (24-4 in 2021)

The Bunny was out with Penelope Ford as they are now allies and will both be in the battle royale. Conti hit a cross body off the apron onto both women before the bell, giving her the upper hand. She kept control in the early stages with a modified stomach breaker and a pump kick for two. Ford took the reins during the commercial break with Conti rallying afterward. She hit another cross body where she springboarded to the top rope because this girl adds something new almost every week. Conti countered the Indian Deathlock into a Calf Slicer but Ford got to the ropes. Bunny got involved and Conti sent Ford into her before scoring the win with a rollup in 8:28. Another quality match with Conti continuing to shine. [**¾]

Post-match, Bunny and Ford jumped Conti until the returning Anna Jay made the save! TayJay forever! The heels scrambled and Jay helped Tay up. She’ll be in the Casino battle royal gimmick.

Thunder Rosa was interviewed in the back but she was cut off by Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill. Rosa wasn’t intimidated, taking off her earrings and fighting them off. Of course, she gets overwhelmed and is beaten down.

Rampage Friday!

· CM Punk will be there!

· Darby Allin battles Daniel Garcia!

· Malakai Black vs. Lee Johnson!

· Kris Statlander against Jamie Hayter and Rebel!

· Plus, Miro.

Jurassic Express and Best Friends will face HFO on the All OutBuy-In.

The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks (1-0 as a quartet) vs. Jurassic Express (10-3 in 2021) and The Lucha Brothers (10-0 in 2021)

This would have much more potential without the Good Brothers. We got some spots of guys showcasing their stuff early, with Luchasaurus shining the most. Following the break, we got some Bucks/Lucha Bros action including a series of kicks that left everyone down on the mat. They did the big series of dive spots, including Luchasaurua flipping one of the Bucks outside and Jungle Boy hitting a tornillo. In the end, the Bucks beat Fenix clean with the Meltzer Driver in 10:11 because why not? Oh, Bucks winning here and again at the PPV is a downer. [***]

Post-match, out came Kenny Omega to talk trash as Luchasaurus was put through a table and they mocked Jungle Boy. Christian Cage came out and got beat up too The cage came down and it left the Lucha Bros and Cage to take a beating. Various faces tried to get involved but were sprayed by Cutler to hit with weapons, keeping the faces at bay. Again, the heels winning after all of this is ROUGH.