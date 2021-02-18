AEW Dynamite Review: Sting Calls Out Team Taz, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw Sting call out Team Taz ahead of Revolution, and 411’s Dissecting Dynamite is live with post-show analysis and review. Our livestream post-show for Dynamite is going live shortly with Andy Perez and Blake Lovell discussing the AEW World Tag Team Championship match, Matt Hardy & Hangman Page vs. TH2, the latest in the NJPW and Impact crossover with AEW, and much more.

