AEW Dynamite Reportedly Rewritten Heavily Due to Hangman Page’s COVID Diagnosis

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite was reportedly rewritten pretty extensively due to Hangman Page being pulled due to his COVID diagnosis. As reported earlier, Page announced that he had to withdraw from the show after he tested positive for COVID-19. Dave Meltzer noted on social media tonight that the show was “heavily rewritten” due to the development.

It was announced on tonight’s show that Page will defend the AEW World Championship against CM Punk at Double or Nothing next month.