AEW Announces Schedule Change In United Kingdom For This Week’s Dynamite

AEW has announced that this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite will air one hour earlier in the United Kingdom due to the time changes.

The company announced via Twitter that Dynamite will begin at midnight in the UK on Oct. 28, while those in the United States can still watch the show at its regularly scheduled air time of 8 PM ET.

Here’s the updated Dynamite card after AEW announced earlier in the day that Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal was being added to the show:

* AEW TNT Championship, Lumberjack Match: Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals: Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M

* Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals: Hangman Page vs. Wardlow

* Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal

* Inner Circle Town Hall w/ MJF