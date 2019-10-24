wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Set to Debut on Toonami in France on Nov. 5
– Toonami France and Warner Media announced today that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will soon have its French broadcast debut. AEW Dynamite will debut on Toonami in France starting Tuesday, November 5. You can check out the announcement and preview below.
The French TV broadcast will have a six-day delay from its original US broadcast. Toonami’s French YouTube channel will also have the previous episodes available starting October 31.
Nouvelle ligue, nouvelles stars.
La ligue AEW arrive en exclusivité sur Toonami ! Découvrez les premiers épisodes le 31 octobre sur notre chaîne YouTube et dès le mardi 5 novembre à 21h sur l’antenne en US+6 💥 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BkVfNINOkw
— Toonami (@ToonamiFR) October 24, 2019
