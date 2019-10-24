wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Set to Debut on Toonami in France on Nov. 5

October 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW TNT AEW Dynamite

– Toonami France and Warner Media announced today that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will soon have its French broadcast debut. AEW Dynamite will debut on Toonami in France starting Tuesday, November 5. You can check out the announcement and preview below.

The French TV broadcast will have a six-day delay from its original US broadcast. Toonami’s French YouTube channel will also have the previous episodes available starting October 31.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Toonami, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading