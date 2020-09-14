AEW Announces ‘Dynamite Seven’ Season Pass For Upcoming Television Events

AEW is offering a new “Dynamite Seven” Season Pass for its upcoming AEW Dynamite tapings in Jacksonville.

The company announced on Twitter that the pass, which costs $175 dollars, will include access to seven events throughout the next several months.

“Join us this Fall with the “Dynamite Seven” Season Pass for upcoming #AEW televised live events in Sep, Oct, Nov at @dailysplace in Jacksonville, FL, beginning with the 9/23 show. Seven events for a total of $175 (plus fees),” the company wrote.

Fans can order tickets via email by contacting [email protected] or by phone at 904-633-2000.

As with all AEW shows in this era, seating will follow state and local regulations and CDC guidelines when it comes to social distancing.