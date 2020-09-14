wrestling / News
AEW Announces ‘Dynamite Seven’ Season Pass For Upcoming Television Events
AEW is offering a new “Dynamite Seven” Season Pass for its upcoming AEW Dynamite tapings in Jacksonville.
The company announced on Twitter that the pass, which costs $175 dollars, will include access to seven events throughout the next several months.
“Join us this Fall with the “Dynamite Seven” Season Pass for upcoming #AEW televised live events in Sep, Oct, Nov at @dailysplace in Jacksonville, FL, beginning with the 9/23 show. Seven events for a total of $175 (plus fees),” the company wrote.
Fans can order tickets via email by contacting [email protected] or by phone at 904-633-2000.
As with all AEW shows in this era, seating will follow state and local regulations and CDC guidelines when it comes to social distancing.
Join us this Fall with the "Dynamite Seven" Season Pass for upcoming #AEW televised live events in Sep, Oct, Nov at @dailysplace in Jacksonville, FL, beginning with the 9/23 show. Seven events for a total of $175 (plus fees) pic.twitter.com/12mVSGjoXI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks Wants To Get a Campaign For Evolution 2 Trending, Who She’d Want to Face
- Konnan Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Matches, What Advice He Gave Dominik
- Chris Jericho Says Matt Hardy Didn’t Have a Concussion, Talks Reaction to Seeing Spot
- Miro Says He’s Never Been in a ‘Stupid Wedding Segment,’ Thinks ‘Weddings Are Fun’