AEW Dynamite Spoiler Results from Cardiff, Wales

– AEW held tonight’s Dynamite TV tapings in Cardiff, Wales earlier today at the Utilita Arena Cardiff. Below are some results from the tapings, per F4WOnline.com:

* Michael Oku beat Serpentico in a dark match.

* Chris Jericho beat Tommy Billington. Before the match, Jericho cut a promo saying Billington doesn’t deserve to use the Dynamite Kid nickname. Jericho also reportedly responded to chants of “Please Retire” from the fans during the match, prompting him to say fans only wanted him to retire to help the Cardiff City FC. After the match, Hook confronted Jericho, but he was then attacked by The Learning Tree’s Big Bill.

* TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker had their contract signing for All In. Both women agreed to no physicality. Kamille later tried to get involved, and Baker hit her and got the drop on her. Mone and Kamille then ran away, leaving Baker with the TBS Title, which she held up inside the ring.

* Toni Storm defended her AEW Women’s World Championship against Saraya. After the match, Mariah May attacked Storm with a shoe.

* Hangman Page was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette, and Hangman revealed he’ll be competing in the Casino Gauntlet Match this weekend at AEW All In. Evil Uno also revealed he was competing in the match, and Hangman Page then assaulted Evil Uno.

* Will Osprey and MJF had a face-to-face confrontation, which was eventually broken up by security. Ospreay appeared to be busted open during hte segment. Christopher Daniels reportedly checked on Ospreay.

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli ended in a time-limit draw.

* Darby Allin and FTR won their trios match against Jack Perry and The Young Bucks.

* Nigel McGuinesss hosted the Final Showdown between Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland before AEW All In. Swerve Strickland came out first and cut a promo and mentioned Danielson’s family. This promoted Danielson to get into the ring and hit Swerve with the Busaiku Knee. Danielson then asked the crowd if he could beat Swerve this weekend, and they all chanted “Yes!”

The Cardiff, Wales edition of AEW Dynamite will air later tonight on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. You can also view some clips and images from the tapings that were shared on social media below:

Time limit draw between Claudio Castagnoli and Kazuchika Okada. Definitely need a rematch between these two great wrestlers very soon. 20 minutes wasn't enough… #AEWDynamite #Cardiff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ai6iWmkdzC — R. Wilson (@Raph089968) August 21, 2024

Okada vs Claudio is one of the best matches I’ve seen live in person. It’s crazy watching those two up close. Next level. Enjoy the show later, my friends. #AEWDynamite — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) August 21, 2024

Awesome segment between MJF and Will Ospreay. Well worth watching in full when Dynamite airs later tonight 🔥.#AEWDynamite #Cardiff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fH16CU1jVI — R. Wilson (@Raph089968) August 21, 2024