AEW Dynamite Still Taking Place Next Week Despite Jacksonville Edict

While Jacksonville is shutting down all events and gatherings, AEW Dynamite will still be moving forward in the city next week. As previously reported, AEW moved next week’s episode from Rochester, New York to Jacksonville, and announced earlier today that a “restricted audience” will be available to attend.

That all got thrown into potential doubt later in the day when Lenny Curry, the mayor of Jacksonville, announced that the city is suspending all events and gatherings at city facilities over the novel coronavirus pandemic. AEW Dynamite is scheduled for Daily’s Place, which is connected to TIAA Bank Field which in turn is affected by the edict.

While this caused some speculation on whether Dynamite would have to move again or be canceled, according to Dave Meltzer the show is still going on at Daily’s Place without fans in attendance. Meltzer noted that the details are still being worked out at the moment.