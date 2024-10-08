wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Preview: Mercede Mone Defends Titles, New Match Added
– AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TBS for a special Title Tuesday episode. That means tonight’s show will be going head-to-head with WWE NXT. Mercedes Mone will defend both her AEW TBS Title and her NJPW Strong Women’s Title against Emi Sakura. This will also be the go-home edition of Dynamite before this weekend’s AEW WrestleDream.
Also newly added to the card, Hologram faces Komander. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 9:00 pm EST. AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday is being held at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Emi Sakura
* Winner Gets Women’s Title Match at AEW WrestleDream: Britt Baker vs. Willow Nightingale
* Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC
* Hologram vs. Komander
* Darby Allin and Brody King go face-to-face
* HOOK demands answers
TOMORROW, Tues, 10/8
Special Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite
Special Start Time 9pm ET/8pm CT
First Time Ever in AEW@KomandercrMX vs @AEWHologram
On a special TUESDAY Night Dynamite,
hours from now,
Title Tuesday Special Attraction:
Hologram debuts on TBS vs Komander TUESDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/yfXY5GMaDV
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 8, 2024
