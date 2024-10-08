– AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TBS for a special Title Tuesday episode. That means tonight’s show will be going head-to-head with WWE NXT. Mercedes Mone will defend both her AEW TBS Title and her NJPW Strong Women’s Title against Emi Sakura. This will also be the go-home edition of Dynamite before this weekend’s AEW WrestleDream.

Also newly added to the card, Hologram faces Komander. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 9:00 pm EST. AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday is being held at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Emi Sakura

* Winner Gets Women’s Title Match at AEW WrestleDream: Britt Baker vs. Willow Nightingale

* Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC

* Hologram vs. Komander

* Darby Allin and Brody King go face-to-face

* HOOK demands answers