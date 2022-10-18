– As noted, AEW Dynamite airs on Tuesday this week due to the MLB Playoffs. You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s Dynamite, plus the new edition of Control Center below:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle

* Renee Paquette interviews Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta

* MJF speaks

* Tony Schiavone interviews William Regal

Also as a reminder, AEW Dark starts earlier today due to Dynamite airing on Tuesday this week. A new episode of AEW Dark debuts at 12:00 pm ET with the following matchups scheduled:

* Ari Daivari vs. Brandon Cutler

* Hikaru Shida vs. Vanessa Kraven

* Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10 vs. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson, & Jordano

* Willow Nightingale vs. Seleziya Sparx

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta vs. Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz, & Jessie V

* Dante Martin vs. QT Marshall

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Mo Jabari & Jake O’Reilly