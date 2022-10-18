wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Preview: Today’s Control Center, Early Start Time for Dark
– As noted, AEW Dynamite airs on Tuesday this week due to the MLB Playoffs. You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s Dynamite, plus the new edition of Control Center below:
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy
* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle
* Renee Paquette interviews Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta
* MJF speaks
* Tony Schiavone interviews William Regal
Also as a reminder, AEW Dark starts earlier today due to Dynamite airing on Tuesday this week. A new episode of AEW Dark debuts at 12:00 pm ET with the following matchups scheduled:
* Ari Daivari vs. Brandon Cutler
* Hikaru Shida vs. Vanessa Kraven
* Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10 vs. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson, & Jordano
* Willow Nightingale vs. Seleziya Sparx
* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta vs. Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz, & Jessie V
* Dante Martin vs. QT Marshall
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Mo Jabari & Jake O’Reilly