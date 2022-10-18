wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Preview: Today’s Control Center, Early Start Time for Dark

October 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite 10-18-2022 Image Credit: AEW

As noted, AEW Dynamite airs on Tuesday this week due to the MLB Playoffs. You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s Dynamite, plus the new edition of Control Center below:

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy
ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle
* Renee Paquette interviews Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta
* MJF speaks
* Tony Schiavone interviews William Regal

Also as a reminder, AEW Dark starts earlier today due to Dynamite airing on Tuesday this week. A new episode of AEW Dark debuts at 12:00 pm ET with the following matchups scheduled:

* Ari Daivari vs. Brandon Cutler
* Hikaru Shida vs. Vanessa Kraven
* Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10 vs. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson, & Jordano
* Willow Nightingale vs. Seleziya Sparx
* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta vs. Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz, & Jessie V
* Dante Martin vs. QT Marshall
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Mo Jabari & Jake O’Reilly

