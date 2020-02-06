wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Video Highlights for 2.05.20: Cody Rhodes Takes 10 Lashes

February 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody AEW Dynamite 12-12-19

– AEW released full video highlights for last night’s edition of Dynamite. The highlights include Cody Rhodes getting 10 lashes to secure a matchup against MJF. You can check out those clips below.







AEW Dynamite, Jeffrey Harris

