AEW Dynamite Viewership Rises in Canada, Replay on TNT Down

– The viewership for AEW Dynamite was up in Canada, while the TNT replay dropped a bit. John Pollock of Post Wrestling noted on Twitter that the show did 150,000 viewers on TSN 2 in Canada, up 38% from 109,000 viewers for the premiere last week.

In addition, PW Torch reports that the show’s replay on TNT did 363,000 viewers, down 14% from last week’s 423,000.

As noted earlier, the main broadcast on TNT did a 0.46 demo rating and 1.018 million viewers, with an additional 0.05 and 122,000 viewers through TruTV.