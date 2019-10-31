AEW Dynamite and NXT See Viewership and Ratings Drops Due to World Series, AEW Beats NXT for Fifth Week

– Per ShowBuzz Daily, ratings are out for this week’s episodes of WWE NXT on USA Network and AEW Dynamite on TNT. Both shows had drops in viewership this week, thanks to stiff competition in the form of Game 7 of the MLB World Series on FOX. The ratings and viewership drops for both shows should come off as no surprise due to the final game in this year’s World Series.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite drew 759,000 viewers, with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. The show ranked No. 6 in the Cable Top 150 Rankings for the demo for the evening. The show still came out ahead against WWE NXT, which drew 580,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo.

By comparison, Dynamite dropped from last week’s 963,000 viewers and a 0.45 rating. NXT dropped from 698,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating in the same key demo.

Meanwhile, last night’s World Series game, which saw the Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros to win the championship, pulled in more than 23 million viewers on the FOX Network. American Horror Story topped cable viewership last night with 1,053,000 million viewers and a 0.46 rating in the persons 18-49 demographic.

Here’s an overall look at viewership for AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network viewership:

09/18/19 | NXT – 1,179,000, AEW – N/A

09/25/19 | NXT – 1,006,000, AEW – N/A

10/02/19 | NXT – 891,000, AEW – 1,409,000

10/09/19 | NXT – 790,000, AEW – 1,018,000

10/16/19 | NXT – 712,000, AEW – 1,014,000

10/24/19 | NXT – 698,000, AEW – 963,000

10/31/19 | NXT – 580,000, AEW – 759,000