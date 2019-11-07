AEW Dynamite and NXT See Viewership and Ratings Increases This Week, AEW Beats NXT for Sixth Week

– ShowBuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s episodes of AEW Dynamite on TNT and WWE NXT on USA Network. Dynamite saw an increase in viewership this week, after last week’s show was up against Game 7 of the MLB World Series. Dynamite topped NXT in the ratings and overall viewership again this week, but NXT had a much closer gap this week.

Dynamite this week drew 822,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 759,000 viewers for October 30. The show drew a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic. That’s up from the 0.33 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show. Dynamite ranked No. 8 in the rankings for the Cable Top 150 in the persons 18-49 demographic.

Meanwhile, NXT was up to 813,000 viewers. That’s up from last week’s 580,000 against the MLB World Series game. NXT’s rating was 0.30 in the 18-49 demo, compared to a 0.18 for last week’s rating in the same demographic. NXT finished No. 12 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for the key demo ratings.

In overall viewership, Dynamite managed to rank No. 31 for the evening, while NXT finished right behind it at 32. The NBA Warriors vs. Rockets game on ESPN topped the ratings in the 18-49 demographic for the night with a 0.60 rating and 1.491 million viewers. The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night for cable in overall viewership at 3.382 million viewers. It ranked No. 10 in the key demo with 0.32, so it was slightly behind Dynamite.

Here’s an overall look at viewership for Dynamite on TNT and NXT on USA Network viewership:

09/18/19 | NXT – 1,179,000, AEW – N/A

09/25/19 | NXT – 1,006,000, AEW – N/A

10/02/19 | NXT – 891,000, AEW – 1,409,000

10/09/19 | NXT – 790,000, AEW – 1,018,000

10/16/19 | NXT – 712,000, AEW – 1,014,000

10/24/19 | NXT – 698,000, AEW – 963,000

10/31/19 | NXT – 580,000, AEW – 759,000

11/07/19 | NXT – 813,000, AEW – 822,000