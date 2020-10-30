wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Will Be Live Nearly Every Week In November
October 30, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Dynamite will be live every week in November, with the exception of November 18. That episode will be taped on November 12. All of the talent will be brought to Jacksonville to stay from November 4-12 for two live Dynamites, one taped Dynamite, episodes of AEW Dark and Full Gear.
