wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Will Be TV-14 According To Cody Rhodes
September 24, 2019 | Posted by
– In a response to a fan question on Twitter, Cody Rhodes revealed that AEW Dynamite will be TV-14. Thus far, all AEW events have been TV-14.
TV-14 https://t.co/lgacIjV2zB
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 24, 2019
AEW Dynamite will premiere on TNT on Oct. 2. Here’s what’s on tap for the premiere episode:
* The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) vs. Chris Jericho and Two Mystery Partners
* AEW Women’s Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Riho
* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* Jon Moxley appearance
* Hangman Page appearance
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Bringing Terry Gordy in as The Executioner, Whether It Was a Mistake To Do So
- Eric Bischoff Speculates on Why Kevin Sullivan Hasn’t Booked for Wrestling Since WCW
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Considering Downsizing to a Regional Promotion During 1990s
- Fans Angry With FOX Sports Broadcaster Comparing Rey Mysterio to Jack Black’s Nacho Libre