AEW Dynamite Will Be TV-14 According To Cody Rhodes

– In a response to a fan question on Twitter, Cody Rhodes revealed that AEW Dynamite will be TV-14. Thus far, all AEW events have been TV-14.

AEW Dynamite will premiere on TNT on Oct. 2. Here’s what’s on tap for the premiere episode:

* The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) vs. Chris Jericho and Two Mystery Partners

* AEW Women’s Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Riho

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* Jon Moxley appearance

* Hangman Page appearance