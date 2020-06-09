Women’s Tag Team Match Announced for AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan announced on Twitter today that Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford has been added to this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Here’s the card for this week’s show:

* Cody vs. Marq Quen for the TNT Title

* Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Santana & Ortiz & Jake Hager

* Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford

* Sammy Guevara vs. Colt Cabana

* FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary