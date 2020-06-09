wrestling / News
Women’s Tag Team Match Announced for AEW Dynamite
Tony Khan announced on Twitter today that Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford has been added to this week’s AEW Dynamite.
Here’s the card for this week’s show:
* Cody vs. Marq Quen for the TNT Title
* Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Santana & Ortiz & Jake Hager
* Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford
* Sammy Guevara vs. Colt Cabana
* FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Chris Jericho returns to commentary
And 4 of AEW’s top ranked women wrestlers have just signed for a huge tag match tomorrow on #AEWDynamite, as #AEW Women’s World Champion @shidahikaru teams with #2 @callmekrisstat v. #1 @NylaRoseBeast (former champ) & #5 @thePenelopeFord! Also @IAmJericho returns to commentary! pic.twitter.com/XCcg0fIytn
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- FTR Says They’re Open to Signing With AEW, Discuss Their Dealings With Tony Khan
- Wade Barrett Discusses What Vince McMahon & Fit Finlay Told Him Prior to The Nexus Debut, Reaction Backstage to the Segment After
- Jon Moxley Reveals His Favorite Moment From His WWE Career, Discusses Working With Triple H
- Randy Orton’s Wife Gets Involved in Orton/Tommaso Ciampa Twitter Feud With Shot at Ciampa