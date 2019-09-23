AEW Dynamite’s Premiere to Get Replay on Saturday Morning

– If you can’t watch AEW Dynamite’s premiere episode on October 2nd, you’ll have a second chance on the Saturday afterward. PWInsider reports that the first episode is listing an October 5th replay of the first episode at 10 AM ET on TNT.

The show will be the promotion’s first episode of weekly television and airs live on the 2nd from Washington, DC. TruTV, part of WarnerMedia, will air a preview special on the 2nd at 7 PM that is also set to air on TNT on October 1st at 8 PM ET.